Twins' Joe Mauer: Takes grounders on field Monday

Mauer (neck) took batting practice and fielded grounders at Target Field on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Manager Paul Molitor said everything went off without a hitch, leaving the skipper optimistic that Mauer could return from the 10-day disabled list when the Twins begin their 10-game homestand Thursday. Mauer will still need to get through the next two days of workouts setback-free, but all signs are currently pointing towards a return later in the week.

