Twins' Joe Mauer: Takes seat following five-RBI performance
Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mauer takes a seat following his best three-game stretch of the season, with the veteran accruing eight hits in 15 at-bats and driving in eight runs over that span. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Eduardo Escobar, who covers the DH spot while Miguel Sano handles Mauer's usual first-base position.
