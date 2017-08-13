Twins' Joe Mauer: Takes seat following five-RBI performance

Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mauer takes a seat following his best three-game stretch of the season, with the veteran accruing eight hits in 15 at-bats and driving in eight runs over that span. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Eduardo Escobar, who covers the DH spot while Miguel Sano handles Mauer's usual first-base position.