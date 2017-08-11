Twins' Joe Mauer: Three hits Thursday

Mauer went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

The 34-year-old Mauer still sports a solid .366 OBP, but his .374 slugging percentage is awful for a first baseman. While hitting in the heart of Minnesota's order has helped Mauer's counting stats, his 44 runs and 43 RBI in 95 games are nothing to write home about.