Twins' Joe Mauer: Three more RBI on Saturday

Mauer went 2-for-5 with a three-RBI double in Saturday's 14-9 loss against the Cubs.

Mauer is now 5-for-10 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the first two games of the series in Chicago, yet the Twins have lost both games. The veteran first baseman was only 6-for-39 prior to this series since coming off the disabled list in mid-June, so hopefully the trip to Wrigley Field is getting him back on track.

