Twins' Joe Mauer: Thursday activation increasingly likely
Mauer (neck) will work in the batting cage Sunday and could advance to on-field work Monday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mauer has checked all the necessary boxes in his rehab program and seems to be trending in the right direction for a possible activation from the disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Indians. The next two days of workouts will shed some light on that possibility.
