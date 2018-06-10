Twins' Joe Mauer: To begin rehab assignment

Mauer (neck) is set to start a minor-league stint at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

Mauer will likely be penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter for his first rehab game before attempting to play first base. If all goes well, he's expected to give it a shot at first in his second minor-league tilt. Mauer has been on the disabled list since injuring his neck May 18 against Milwaukee, but he could return soon if he can successfully complete a stint in the minors.

