Twins' Joe Mauer: Will rejoin Twins on Friday
Mauer (neck) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mauer is set to meet the Twins in Cleveland on Friday after completing a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Rochester. He went 0-for-10 with two strikeouts during his time with the Red Wings, but more important is the fact that he was able to play all nine innings of Wednesday's game at first base. Mauer should immediately slide back in as the Twins' primary first baseman upon reinstatement. Prior to landing on the shelf, the veteran was slashing .283/.404/.355 through 38 games.
