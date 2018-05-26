Twins' Joe Mauer: Won't return on current road trip

Mauer (neck) has returned to Target Field the last couple days to work on some light cardio, but is not expected to return from the DL when eligible Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're hoping he gets into the cage tomorrow and starts doing some light work, whether it's tee or flip work, until we get to the point where we can get him on the field," manager Paul Molitor said.

Molitor said Mauer will not return on the team's current six-game road trip. Mauer was placed on the DL with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms. He had some problems with light sensitivity and balance, which are a worry considering his previous concussion issues which ended his time playing catcher. It sounds like he's making progress and may be past any concussion-like issues, but there's no real timetable for his return.