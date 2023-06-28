Ryan (8-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Twins fell 6-2 to Atlanta, coughing up six runs on nine hits -- including five home runs -- over three innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

All five homers came in the first 10 batters Ryan faced, with Ronald Acuna taking him deep twice in the first two innings. The right-hander has had some issues keeping the ball in the park as the weather has warmed up -- while he'd only served up eight long balls in total on the season coming into Tuesday, he's now been tagged for multiple homers in three of his last six starts, a stretch in which he has a 5.55 ERA despite a 1.01 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB through 35.2 innings. Ryan lines up for a much less daunting matchup in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Royals.