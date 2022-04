Ryan (2-1) earned the win Thursday against the Royals, allowing zero runs on two hits and one walk across six innings while striking out five.

Ryan submitted his best outing of the season and earned a win in consecutive appearances after taking the loss in his first start. The 25-year-old is off to a hot start in his first full MLB campaign and currently sports a 1.69 ERA across 16.0 innings with a 16:5 K:BB. His next start is tentatively schedule for Thursday, April 28 against the Tigers.