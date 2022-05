Ryan (4-2) allowed one run on four hits over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez's solo shot in the fourth inning was the only damage against Ryan in the strong outing. The 25-year-old righty has now allowed fewer than three runs in six of his first seven starts this season, registering a 2.39 ERA through 37.2 innings. Ryan will carry a 36:12 K:BB into his projected outing in Kansas City next weekend.