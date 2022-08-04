Ryan (8-4) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out nine across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against Detroit.

Ryan dominated the Tigers, racking up 18 swinging strikes on only 78 total pitches. It was a needed bouneback effort for Ryan, as he allowed 10 earned runs his last turn through the rotation. Setting aside that disaster, Ryan has allowed two or fewer earned runs in his five remaining starts since July 1. He now owns a 3.67 ERA with an 89:25 K:BB across 90.2 innings on the campaign.