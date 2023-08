Ryan (groin) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday versus the Rangers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ryan has been given the official go-ahead to rejoin the Twins' rotation after throwing 71 pitches and striking out seven batters over four innings of one-run ball in his lone minor-league rehab start last Friday with Triple-A St. Paul. The 27-year-old right-hander landed on the injured list Aug. 3 due to a left groin strain.