Ryan (4-3) earned the win Monday against the Royals, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

Ryan dominated the Royals, generating an impressive 15 whiffs en route to his nine punchouts. With Monday's effort, the 27-year-old righty collected his eighth quality start of the season. Overall, Ryan sports a 2.96 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 73:9 K:BB in 67 innings. He is tentatively scheduled to pitch against the Astros in the road in his next start.