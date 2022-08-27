Ryan (10-6) gave up two hits and three walks over six shutout innings to earn the win in a 9-0 victory over the Giants on Friday.

Ryan leaned heavily on his fastball with success. The Giants whiffed on the pitch 25% of the time and Ryan mixed in a highly-effective selection of offspeed offerings to garner 17 swinging strikes on 107 pitches. Ryan's dominant showing helped the Twins to snap a six-game losing streak. It was his first scoreless appearance since April 28 and the 26-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.65 with the performance. He is expected to make his next start against the Red Sox.