Ryan (1-0) earned the win Sunday in Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-4 victory. He had six strikeouts.

The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Edward Olivares during the second inning, but he was otherwise in complete control against the Royals. He generated only nine swinging strikes but still managed six strikeouts. Ryan will have a much tougher test next weekend as he lines up to pitch at home versus the Astros.