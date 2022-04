Ryan (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

Ryan has submitted back-to-back scoreless outings and earned the victory in each of his last three starts. The 25-year-old is off to a hot start in his first full MLB campaign and currently sports a 1.17 ERA across 23.0 innings with a 25:6 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 2 in Baltimore.