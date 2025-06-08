Ryan (7-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings.

Ryan gave up three runs over the first three innings, though one of those was unearned due to a Carlos Correa throwing error. Ryan settled in to retire the last eight batters he faced, and he received enough run support from the Twins hitters to come away with the win. Among qualified American League starters, Ryan ranks sixth in WHIP (0.93) and 11th in ERA (2.96) across 73 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Astros on the road next weekend.