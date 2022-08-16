Ryan (9-5) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 4-2 win over Kansas City. He struck out six.

Ryan was tagged for a two-run home run in the first inning off the bat of Vinnie Pasquantino but held the Royals scoreless the rest of his outing. While he recorded over a strikeout per inning with just 80 pitches through 5.1 innings, he failed to reach six innings for the seventh straight start. The 26-year-old has posted a 5.15 ERA since the beginning of July, so it seems the Twins are more actively managing his workload to help get his numbers back in line with the start of the season.