Ryan (1-1) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and no walks across six innings while striking out seven.

Ryan was strong throughout his outing, with the only blemish being a solo shot by Alex Verdugo in the second inning. His seven strikeouts marked the second-highest total in his seven-start career. He's now given up three homers in 10 innings through his first two starts this year but hasn't allowed any other runs and has only allowed seven total hits. He's lined up to face the Royals in Kansas City next Thursday.