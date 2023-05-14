Ryan (6-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs, scattering four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

The right-hander didn't let a runner get past second base and tied his season high in strikeouts in another dominant performance, generated 36 called or swinging strikes among his 102 pitches. Ryan has reeled off six straight quality starts and seven in eight outings to begin the season, and he'll take a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 57:7 K:BB through 50 innings into his next start, likely to come on the road next weekend against the Angels.