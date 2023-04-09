Ryan (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Astros. He struck out 10.

The third inning was the only trouble spot for Ryan as he allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases for Yordan Alvarez, who cashed in with a grand slam. Ryan buckled down from there and was rewarded with his second win in as many starts to begin 2023. He induced a whopping 19 swinging strikes on just 81 pitches Saturday which is impressive against any team but all the more so against the reigning World Series champions. Ryan will take a 3.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB into a road start in Yankee Stadium next week.