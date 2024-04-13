Ryan struck out 12 and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander induced 20 whiffs as he pounded the zone Saturday, with 70 of his 96 pitches going for strikes. Most of the damage against Ryan came during the opening frame on a two-out, two-run homer from Kerry Carpenter, though both runs were unearned due to an error earlier in the frame. The 27-year-old has given up three runs or fewer in each of his first three outings of the season and has two straight quality starts, but he's still in search of his first victory.