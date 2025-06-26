Ryan (8-3) tallied the win Wednesday against the Mariners, giving up no runs on three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

The Mariners didn't offer much resistance Wednesday, mustering just three singles against Ryan. It was the fourth time this year that the 29-year-old right-hander produced a scoreless outing, and he efficiently fired 63 of his 91 pitches for strikes en route to fanning at least eight for the first time since May 16. Ryan will take an excellent 2.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 104:20 K:BB across 91.1 frames into his next appearance, which is set to come on the road against the Marlins.