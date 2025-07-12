Ryan (9-4) earned the win Friday against the Pirates, giving up one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The 29-year-old right-hander continues to provide length for the Twins, having now worked at least five innings in each of his 19 outings this season. Ryan has also proven to be a fairly high-floor fantasy option during the first half of the year, fanning at least four in all of his appearances. He holds a 2.72 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 121:23 K:BB across 109.1 frames, which helped Ryan make his first All-Star team in 2025.