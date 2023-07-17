Ryan did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Ryan wasn't able to settle into a groove Sunday as he tied his season high with three walks issued. Since firing a shutout June 22, he's posted a 7.71 ERA in four outings. Dating back to May 30, he's gone 1-5 with a 5.61 ERA across nine starts. Ryan will carry a 3.77 ERA into his next appearance, which is currently slated to be at home against the White Sox.