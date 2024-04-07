Ryan (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings as the Twins fell 3-1 to the Guardians. he struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander made only one real mistake, but it turned into a three-run homer by David Fry in the second inning and that was too big a hole for the Minnesota offense on the afternoon. Ryan was otherwise sharp, firing 60 of 97 pitches for strikes as he delivered his first quality start of the season. He sports a 3.18 ERA and 12:1 K:BB through 11.1 innings, and Ryan lines up to make his next start in Detroit next week.