Ryan (10-8) allowed one run on three hits across six innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over Texas.

Aside from Corey Seager's solo homer in the fourth inning, Ryan was nearly untouchable in Friday's victory. It was Ryan's first appearance without walking a batter since June 27 and the first time he completed six innings since July 26. Despite the strong outing, he threw a season-low 74 pitches, though he still managed to force 14 whiffs. Ryan lowered his season ERA to 4.20 with a 166:27 K:BB through 24 starts. He's currently lined up to start in Cleveland next week.