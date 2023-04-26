Ryan (5-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks across seven innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander surrendered single tallies during the first and fifth innings but otherwise blanked New York by scattering seven singles. Ryan dominated the zone and threw 72 of his 91 pitches for strikes, generating 14 whiffs. He's gone at least six frames in all five of his starts this season and has a 2.81 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB across 32 innings.