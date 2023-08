Ryan was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ryan was excellent in the first half of the 2023 regular season, but he got hammered by the Cardinals on Wednesday night in St. Louis and has stumbled to an 8.63 ERA across his last seven starts covering 32.1 innings. He'll be sidelined through at least Aug. 18. Dallas Keuchel is joining the Twins in a corresponding roster move and will presumably slide into the rotation.