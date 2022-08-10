Ryan (8-5) took the loss during Tuesday's 10-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Ryan surrendered runs in each of his first four innings to fall in line for the loss, matching a season high by putting 10 runners on base. The hiccup is the 26-year-old's second in his last three outings, though he's held the opposition to one run in five of his other six turns since the start of July. Ryan carries a 3.95 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next week against Kansas City.