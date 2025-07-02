Ryan (8-4) allowed a run on five hits over seven innings Tuesday, striking out four and taking a loss against Miami.

After yielding a solo homer to Kyle Stowers to begin the second inning, Ryan retired 13 straight Marlins and did not allow another extra-base hit during his outing. However, the Twins were shut out, leading to an unfortunate loss for Ryan. He threw 57 of 88 pitches for strikes and completed seven innings for just the second time since the start of May. Despite the loss, he dropped his ERA to 2.75 with a 108:20 K:BB across 98.1 frames. Ryan is slated to face the Rays at home this weekend.