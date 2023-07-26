Ryan (9-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against Seattle. He struck out seven.

It was a rough day for Ryan, but it certainly could've been even worse, as he managed still rack up seven strikeouts in only 3.2 innings. Ryan's struggled to a 7.58 ERA in four starts (19 innings) since the All-Star break, though he's struck out 34 in that span. The 27-year-old Ryan's ERA is now up to 4.06 with a 1.09 WHIP and 148:24 K:BB across 21 starts (122 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in St. Louis.