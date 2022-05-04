Ryan tossed 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in the win over the Orioles on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

The 25-year-old allowed a season-high seven baserunners in this one, ultimately giving up two earned runs. Ryan surrendered his first run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Tyler Nevin reached on a fielding error, scoring Austin Hays from third base in the process. He allowed another run the next inning when Trey Mancini singled, bringing Cedric Mullens across to tie the contest a 2-2. The runs were his first surrendered since April 15 and due to the fact that Ryan failed to finish the fifth inning, he did not qualify for the victory after the Twins took the lead the in the top of the sixth frame. The right-hander now sports a 1.63 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 27.2 innings this season.