Ryan allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryan limited damage effectively for most of his outing, but he allowed multiple baserunners in three of his four innings. That resulted in a short start -- he needed 85 pitches to record 12 outs -- that was ultimately spoiled by a two-run homer hit by Eloy Jimenez. Ryan has been inconsistent across five starts since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, maintaining a 4.47 ERA with a 21:6 K:BB across 26.2 innings.