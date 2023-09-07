Ryan (10-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over four innings against Cleveland. He struck out three.

Ryan allowed only two runs on the afternoon but needed 89 pitches to get through four innings as the right-hander was replaced by Louie Varland to open the fifth. The 27-year-old has now failed to make it through five frames in three of his last five starts, though he's allowed two or fewer runs in three straight. Ryan has also lost five of his last seven decisions (spanning 10 starts), surrendering at least four runs in four of those outings.