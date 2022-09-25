Ryan did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

All three of the runs Ryan allowed came in the third inning, and he was pulled after four shaky frames. The right-hander struggled with his control, issuing multiple free passes for the seventh time in his past eight starts. The walks hadn't hurt him in his previous two trips to the mound -- he pitched 14.2 scoreless innings while picking up two wins in those outings -- but they contributed to an elevated pitch count and consequently a short appearance Saturday. Ryan has shown plenty of promise this season, posting a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12-8 record while notching over a strikeout per inning.