Ryan (groin) is likely to return from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday against the Rangers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ryan showed well in a minor-league rehab start last Friday with Triple-A St. Paul, tallying seven strikeouts while allowing only one hit -- a solo homer -- across four innings of work. He threw 71 pitches in that outing, so there shouldn't be too much of a limit on his workload as he returns to the fold for Minnesota. The 27-year-old right-hander has been on the IL since Aug. 3 because of a left groin strain.