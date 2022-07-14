Ryan allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryan surrendered a solo home run to Jace Peterson to account for his only earned run. He was otherwise effective, though he wasn't particularly elusive -- he induced eight swinging strikes on 78 total pitches -- and also walked more than two batters for the first time in his last seven starts. For the season, Ryan owns a 2.99 ERA and 66:22 K:BB across 75.1 frames.