Ryan (7-4) allowed 10 runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Friday against the Padres.

The Padres teed off on Ryan, tagging him for five home runs that accounted for all but one of the 10 runs. This was just the second time he's been taken deep multiple times this year. Unsurprisingly, this was the 26-year-old's worst start of the season, which inflated his ERA from 2.89 to 3.78 through 85.2 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to keep the ball in the yard in his next projected start, which is tentatively expected to be against the Tigers next week.