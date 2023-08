Ryan (groin) allowed one run on one hit and two walks over four innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ryan struck out seven on the night and induced 12 whiffs on 28 swings. He threw 71 pitches on the night, which would seem to be enough for it to be his lone rehab outing, if that's the direction the Twins want to go. Ryan has been sidelined since early August with a left groin strain.