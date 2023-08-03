Twins manager Rocco Baldelli suggested late Wednesday that Ryan might get extra rest between his next start, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ryan struggled again in a loss at St. Louis on Wednesday, yielding seven runs on nine hits -- four homers -- over just four innings. He's given up 17 home runs across his last seven starts, the most of any Twins pitcher over a seven-start stretch in franchise history. Ryan currently lines up to work Monday's series opener at Detroit, but the Twins could push him back to a later date in that four-game set as he works on some mechanical tweaks.