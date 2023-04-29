Ryan is no longer scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Royals, as Sonny Gray is now in line to start the final contest of the Twins' homestand.

After both Gray and Ryan started on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, versus the Yankees, the right-handers both appeared on track to make two starts during the Twins' seven-game week. However, with Kenta Maeda suffering a triceps strain in his start Thursday and landing on the injured list a day later, the Twins called up Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move and will quickly plug him into the rotation Saturday rather than waiting to use him the next time Maeda's turn came up. As a result, all the Twins' other four starters have been pushed back a day, resulting in only Gray getting a two-start week. Ryan should still line up for a two-step next week, as he's expected to face the White Sox on the road on Tuesday before starting the series finale in Cleveland next Sunday.