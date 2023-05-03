Ryan allowed no runs on just one hit and two walks while striking out seven over six innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryan was rolling through the White Sox order. He had six strikeouts through four innings and finished with at least seven strikeouts for the fourth time in six starts. The lone hit he gave up was to Gavin Sheets in the second inning. He concluded his outing with a 12-pitch battle to Tim Anderson, which ultimately ended in a walk, before he got Andrew Benintendi to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. He finished with 87 pitches and likely could have continued into the seventh, but manager Rocco Baldelli noted after the game that Ryan's velocity noticeably dropped from 93.3 MPH versus Anderson to 89.8 MPH versus Benintendi. With the heart of the order due up, Baldelli didn't want to risk putting Ryan back out on the bump when he could tell Ryan was running out of gas. The 26-year-old has been as dominant as they come so far this season. He now boasts a 2.37 ERA and is tied atop the league with a 0.76 WHIP to go with a 43:6 K:BB over 38 innings. He'll look to rack up his sixth win of the year in his next projected start against the Guardians over the weekend.