Ryan came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander fired 55 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting with the game tied 1-1, but the Twins' bullpen quickly fell apart afterward. Injuries limited Ryan to 135 innings over 23 starts in 2024, so staying healthy will be his top priority this year. The 28-year-old should be effective when he is on the mound though -- over three seasons as a regular member of Minnesota's rotation, Ryan sports a 3.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.04 K/9. He lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Astros.