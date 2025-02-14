Ryan (shoulder) threw 36 pitches without any discomfort Thursday in his first bullpen session of the spring, MLB.com reports. "He came back from [the injury] the way we hoped he would. It gave him virtually pretty close to a normal offseason, which is what you're hoping for," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Ryan suffered a Grade 2 teres major strain during a start Aug. 9 and missed the rest of the regular season. He had an MRI in November that showed a "complete resolution" of the shoulder strain and had a fairly normal offseason throwing program. He looks set to begin the season as the No. 2 starter in the Minnesota rotation.