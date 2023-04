Ryan (4-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Boston. He struck out three.

Ryan now ranks fourth in MLB through Wednesday's games with a 0.76 WHIP. The right-hander has won all four of his starts, and also ranks eighth in the league with a .167 opponent batting average. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Yankees in his next start.