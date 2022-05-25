The Twins placed Ryan on the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday.
With Ryan heading to the COVID-19 IL, the Twins summoned Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul to take the rookie right-hander's spot in the rotation Thursday against the Royals. It's unclear whether Ryan tested positive for the virus or is being deactivated as a matter of precaution, but it's possible he won't have to miss more than one turn through the rotation while he's on the COVID-19 IL. More information on Ryan's status should come by the end of the week.