Twins' Joe Ryan: Rocked by career-high six homers

Ryan (6-6) took the loss against the Guardians on Monday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits while striking out three across four innings. He did not issue a walk.

It wasn't the outing Ryan was hoping for coming out of the All-Star break. Six of the 10 hits he allowed went yard, setting both a career and franchise high, and he also set career highs in hits and runs allowed. Ryan's poor performance Monday rose his ERA from 2.85 to 3.38, and he'll look to bounce back this weekend at home against the Athletics.