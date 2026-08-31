Ryan (glute) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul, per Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com.

Ryan, sidelined since Aug. 7, will take another step in his recovery by making his first rehab start Tuesday, marking his first game action in four weeks. The 30-year-old has progressed from a pair of bullpen sessions to facing live hitters and now will throw around 45-50 pitches (or three innings) for St. Paul, per Twins manager Derek Shelton. This year, the right-hander owns a 6-8 record, 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 138:27 K:BB over 125.2 innings.